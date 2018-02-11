The 100 Season 5: Everything We Know So Far (Before the Trailer Drops)

The 100 has a well-documented history of delivering epic trailers, but since the Season 5 edition is still being kept under wraps — possibly in the Warner Bros. water tower, right next the Animaniacs — fans have more questions than ever about what’s next for our favorite (and least-favorite) survivors.

This may not all be news for die-hard fans who spend sleepless nights analyzing tweets and crafting theories, but for those of you who haven’t been obsessively combing the web for updates, here’s what we know so far:

* Let’s start small: The fifth season premieres Tuesday, April 24 at 9/8c.

* The title sequence, which has received several smaller updates each season, will get a major facelift heading into Season 5 — which makes sense when you consider how badly the show’s fourth season finale decimated the land.

* The episode titles, which you may interpret as you see fit, are as follows: (1) “Eden” (2) “Red Queen” (3) “Sleeping Giants” (4) “Pandora’s Box” (5) “Shifting Sands” (6) “Exit Wounds” (7) “Acceptable Losses” (8) “Secret Weapon” (9) “Sic Semper Tyrannis” (10) “The Last” (11) TBD (12 and 13) “Damocles,” Parts 1 and 2. (It should be noted that showrunner Jason Rothenberg says “at least one” of these is a decoy released by the writers when the actual titles began to leak.)

* Clarke’s “daughter” Madi, played by Imogen Tear in the fourth season finale, will be portrayed by Lola Flanery (Shadowhunters) in Season 5. “This relationship is hugely important for Clarke,” Rothenberg tells TVLine. “They are, for all intents and purposes, bonded the way a mother and daughter would be.”

* Shannon Kook (Degrassi: The Next Generation) is joining The 100 family, making his debut in the fifth season finale, though details about his character aren’t yet known.

* Mike Dopud (Power) will play Vinson, one of the prisoners aboard the mysterious ship that landed in the Season 4 finale. Beneath Vinson’s intellectual swagger beats the heart of a “ruthless serial killer, terrifying enough to keep even the worst of the criminals on their toes.”

* Also aboard that ship is Robert McCreary (played by Spanish actor William Miller), described as a “former enforcer from a powerful crime syndicate — his ruthless, violent methods make him a formidable antagonist to our heroes.”

* Ivana Milicevic (Gotham) will play Charmaine Diyoza, yet another of the ship’s passengers, is described as a “ruthless military strategist who will go head-to-head” with Clarke and the gang. (For those keeping score at home, that’s our third “ruthless” in a row.)

* British actor Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders) will play a self-professed adrenaline junkie named Zeke Shaw, “brimming with brains, wit and bravado.”

* Tasya Teles (aka Echo) was promoted to series regular, suggesting she’ll play a larger role in the fifth season than she has previously.

Get an early look at these new (and returning) characters in our gallery of behind-the-scenes photos from Season 5 — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your hopes below.