grown-ish Playlist: 7 Memorable Songs From Zoey's Freshman Year

Watch out world: black-ish‘s Zoey Johnson is all grown up, and we made an all new TVLine mixtape to celebrate.

In January, Freeform debuted grown-ish, the spinoff to the wildly successful ABC sitcom black-ish in which Zoey Johnson (played by Yara Shahidi) moves away from her crazy family and starts college at Cal U.

It’s hard to believe, but we’re already halfway through the show’s first season. So far there’s been love, loss, liquor, and late nights — yeah, sounds just like freshman year of college. Oh, and there’s been plenty of good music to go around. We at TVLine made the ultimate playlist, based on selections used in the series, so that you can keep the party going.

After you’re done, hit the comments with grown-ish songs that spoke to you. And remember: You can always submit questions or suggestions about TV music on Twitter @maggiekgorman.

EPISODE | “Late Registration”

SONG | “The Kids Are Alright”

ARTIST | Chloe x Halle

ALBUM | The Kids Are Alright — Single (2018)

WHY IT ROCKED | We love this light and catchy song from grown-ish stars Chloe and Halle Bailey (who play Jazz and Sky Forster, respectively). This track celebrates youth and individuality — sounds pretty fitting for grown-ish, right?

EPISODE | “If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late”

SONG | “Unforgettable”

ARTIST | French Montana feat. Swae Lee

ALBUM | Jungle Rules (2017)

WHY IT ROCKED | Zoey is having an unforgettable night at a party with her friends while this mainstream pop/hip-hop song blasts through the speakers in the background. Since it is still Zoey’s first few days of college, her energy level matches that of this song.

EPISODE | “Starboy”

SONG | “Are You Down?”

ARTIST | Kero Uno feat. Jeff Bernat

ALBUM | Reflection Eternal (2015)

WHY IT ROCKED | Ah, young love. The dream-like feel to this song reflects how Zoey feels as her romance with varsity basketball player Cash Mooney evolves.

EPISODE | “C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me)”

SONG | “C.R.E.A.M.”

ARTIST | Wu-Tang Clan

ALBUM | Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) (1993)

WHY IT ROCKED | We had to include this amazing throwback jam in here. Cash money may rule everything around me and you, but Cash Mooney rules everything around Zoey.

EPISODE | “C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me)”

SONG | “Fine”

ARTIST | Satica

ALBUM | Drippin’ — EP (2017)

WHY IT ROCKED | Thank goodness Zoey and Cash got through their first fight. Cash kisses her, walks into her room, and the rest is history.

EPISODE | “Cashin’ Out”

SONG | “Starving feat. Zedd”

ARTIST | Hailee Steinfeld & Grey

ALBUM | Starving feat. Zedd — Single (2016)

WHY IT ROCKED | Zoey frolicks through Cal U’s campus and admits that she’s in love for the first time in a scene that exemplifies the show’s ability to weave contemporary pop music into freshman’s world.

EPISODE | “Un-Break My Heart”

SONG | “Time to Rise”

ARTIST | Meels

ALBUM | Dirty Habit (2017)

WHY IT ROCKED | You go girl! Delete his number! With the help of her girl squad, Zoey picks up the pieces of her broken heart and rises up.