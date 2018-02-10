Walking Dead: Lauren Cohan to Exit at End of Season 8? Not So Fast...

Is incoming Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang’s first big assignment going to be to kill off Maggie? Lauren Cohan‘s contract is set to expire at the end of the AMC drama’s current eighth season and, as our sister site Deadline reported earlier this month, the actress is entertaining outside offers.

Multiple sources, however, tell TVLine that Cohan is in active negotiations with AMC to extend her Walking Dead deal into Season 9 and beyond. What’s more, she has made no indications to TPTB that she intends to leave. And for what it’s worth, Walking Dead doesn’t start production on Season 9 until May, so the fact that Cohan has yet to ink a new contract is hardly a DEFCON 1-level emergency.

Losing Cohan — who joined the series in Season 2 before being promoted to a regular in Season 3 — would undoubtedly be a blow to AMC’s zombie smash, particularly coming so closely on the heels of original cast member Chandler Riggs’ exit as Carl (he’s due to make his final appearance in the Feb. 25 midseason premiere).

What as you, TWD fans? Would it devastate you to lose Maggie, one of the show’s last remaining veteran characters?