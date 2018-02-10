Ratings: Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Down vs. Sochi, Jane at Highs

NBC’s broadcast of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony on Friday delivered 23.7 million total viewers and a 5.7 demo rating, obviously dominating the night yet down sharply from the prelim numbers for both Rio/summer 2016 (27.3 mil/7.7) and the 2014 winter games in Sochi (31.7 mil/8.6). Olympics Opening Ceremonies 2018: The Best and Worst Moments Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Opposite the Olympics….

THE CW | Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (620K/0.2) held steady. Jane the Virgin (790K/0.3) rose to a season-high audience while holding onto last week’s season-high demo.

CBS | Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (4.3 mil/1.0) fell 22 and 29 percent from Thursday’s numbers.

ABC | Leading out of assorted Charlie Brown heartbreaks, Child Support (2.2 mil/0.4) dropped to season lows with its finale.

