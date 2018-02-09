Seth Meyers Mocks Newspaper Movie Tropes in Must-See Late Night Parody

The Post suddenly has some serious Best Picture competition.

Seth Meyers stars in Late Night‘s very own “Newspaper Movie,” which puts the NBC host at the center of his own Oscar bait film about the dedicated journalists of a bygone era. The mock trailer, which first aired during Thursday’s show, lampoons many of the tropes viewers have come to expect from similar movies like All the President’s Men and Spotlight, including two men “discreetly” meeting on a park bench to exchange a manila folder, and a very pregnant pause as an anxious group of reporters wait for the editor’s approval to run the biggest news story in history.

This is the latest in a long line of genre parodies cooked up by the Late Night team. In years’ past, Rachel Dratch joined Meyers in the instantly viral “Boston Accent”; Aaron Sorkin made himself part of the joke in “The Sorkin Sketch”; and Meyers was front and center in a bit literally called “Oscar Bait.”

to see Meyers spoof the great journalism movies of all time