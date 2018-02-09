Elizabeth Olsen Half-Hour Dramedy Ordered to Series at... Facebook

Facebook is officially entering the #PeakTV arena, handing out a straight-to-series order to a half-hour dramedy starring Avengers‘ Elizabeth Olsen.

The 10-episode series, created by Kit Mteinkellner (Z: The Beginning of Everything), was previously set up at Showtime, where it went by the working title Widow. Much about the premise is shrouded in secrecy, though our sister site Deadline reports Olsen will portray a grieving widow who “reconnects with relationships from her past.”

Lizzy Weiss (Switched at Birth) will serve as showrunner, with James Ponsoldt (Master of None) on board as an executive producer and director. Olsen is also an EP.

Olsen, of course, is best known for her role as the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Additional film credits include indies Martha Marcy May Marlene, Ingrid Goes West and Liberal Arts.

