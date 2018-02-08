The Four Renewed for Season 2

Fox is casting a vote of confidence for The Four: Battle for Stardom, renewing the reality singing competition for a second season just hours before airing its first finale.

“The Four is truly a next-generation show,” Rob Wade, Fox’s President of Alternative Series and Specials, said in a statement. “It has pushed past the boundaries of traditional music competition series by focusing on recording artists in an epic battle to become a superstar. … We’d like to thank our panel, our ringleader, Fergie, the contestants and our incredible production team for delivering concert-quality shows every week. And we look forward to pushing the boundaries even further in Season 2.”

As for that aforementioned “panel,” it’s not yet known which (if any) of The Four’s current judges — Meghan Trainor, Sean “Diddy” Combs and DJ Khaled — will return for the show’s second season. It is, however, safe to assume that record executive Charlie Walk, who was fired from the show last week over sexual harassment allegations from his past, is out of the running.

After premiering on Jan. 4 to 3.75 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, The Four took a small dip but since then has grown in three successive weeks, with its penultimate outing drawing 3.76 mil and a 1.3. With DVR playback and such, those numbers swell to 4.6 mil and a 1.4 — marking Fox’s highest-rated reality launch in nearly four years.

