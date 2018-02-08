Chicago P.D. Vet Sophia Bush to Guest on Zach Braff's ABC Comedy Alex, Inc.

Sophia Bush is looking for laughs in her first post-Chicago P.D. TV gig.

The actress will guest-star on ABC’s upcoming Zach Braff-fronted comedy Alex, Inc., TVGuide.com reports.

The midseason show centers around family man and journalist Alex (Braff), who leaves his radio job to start a podcasting company. Bush — who exited P.D. after four seasons last May — will play Vanessa Stanhope, a well-known radio host who spars with Braff’s character. (An airdate for Bush’s episode hasn’t been set yet.)

Additionally, Emmy nominee Matt Walsh (Veep) will appear in an episode as a detective who has valuable information for Alex’s attorney wife (The Good Place‘s Tiya Sircar) about an unsolved case.

Alex, Inc. — which also stars Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) and Hillary Anne Matthews (New Girl) — premieres Wednesday, March 28 at 8:30/7:30c on ABC. Watch a trailer for the new comedy here.

Are you excited for Bush’s sitcom guest spot? Hit the comments with your thoughts!