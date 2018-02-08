The Legends of Tomorrow Are Looking Groovy While Stuck in a Time Loop

The Legends of Tomorrow don the sort of retro threads that time travel shows were made for, all while they live/die/repeat during their second episode back. Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

In the episode “Here I Go Again” — airing Feb. 19 in the CW series’ new time slot, Mondays at 8/7c — Zari (played by Tala Ashe) finds herself trapped in a time loop that results in the Waverider blowing up over and over again. Zari comes to suspect that the answer to stop what is happening might lie hidden among her fellow shipmates’ secrets, though in investigating them she starts to understand her place on the team.

Amidst it all, the Legends pay a trip to the 1970s, resulting in the aforementioned and gloriously distinctive fashions.

“I was a little bit worried because I have a very strong Bee Gees look going, with a part down the middle and fluffy hair…. And I had platforms on for the first time, so I was about 6-4 or 6-7 in those,” Brandon Routh, who plays Ray, shared during our visit to the set. “But seeing everyone else dressed up helps. If I was the only one dressed that way, I would feel really silly.”

At least one cast member was not diggin’ it, and balked at the bogue garb. “Nick [Zano] and Brandon [Routh] lost out,” Dominic Purcell chuckled. “I mean, they’re wearing the full disco [with] high-heeled boots, scarves, the tight, white leather pants, and I’m just like, ‘No f–kin’ way I’m wearing that.’ So I got good. I got lucky.”

View all of the new photos (including Gideon’s adorable human manifestation) here. (With reporting by Vlada Gelman)

