Big Sick Duo Developing Immigration Anthology Series at Apple

Oscar nominees Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon are looking to follow up their Big Sick success with an especially timely series for the small screen.

The married screenwriters are developing Little America, a half-hour anthology series for Apple, our sister site Deadline reports. Each episode would take a page from real-life stories featured in Epic Magazine and focus on the lives of immigrants who have migrated to the United States. Nanjiani and Gordon are developing the potential project alongside Master of None co-creator Alan Yang and SMILF executive producer Lee Eisenberg.

Apple is currently making a big push into the original content arena. Recent series orders have included a Reese Witherspoon-Jennifer Aniston morning-show drama, a comedy series starring SNL alum Kristin Wiig and dramas from Battlestar Galactica’s Ronald D. Moore and La La Land‘s Damien Chazelle, among others.

Nanjiani and Gordon are coming off a big year: The Big Sick, which they co-wrote together, went on to become the highest-grossing independent film of 2017, and is up for Best Original Screenplay at the 90th Academy Awards. Nanjiani, of course, is also one of the stars of HBO’s Silicon Valley, which returns for its fifth season this spring.

Intrigued by the concept of Nanjiani and Gordon’s potential series for Apple? Drop a comment below.