Joel Kinnaman, Mireille Enos Reunite to Star in Amazon's Hanna Adaptation

They solved the case of who killed Rosie Larsen together — but now they’re on opposite sides of the law.

The Killing co-stars Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos are reuniting to star in Hanna, Amazon’s upcoming series adaptation of the 2011 thriller, TVLine has learned. Like the film, Hanna centers on a teen girl who’s been raised to be an assassin. Kinnaman will play the girl’s father Erik, a battle-tested soldier who’s trained Hanna how to survive in the remote forests of Poland. Enos will play Marissa, an ambitious CIA agent who’s racing to track down Hanna.

Additionally, newcomer Esme Creed-Miles will play Hanna (a role played by Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan in the original film). David Farr, who co-wrote the 2011 film, will pen the pilot; Sarah Adina Smith (Legion, Room 104) is set to direct.

Kinnaman and Enos first co-starred as detectives Stephen Holder and Sarah Linden on the moody crime drama The Killing, which ran for three seasons on AMC before moving to Netflix for a fourth and final season. Since then, Kinnaman has appeared in the past two seasons of House of Cards and is currently starring in the Netflix sci-fi drama Altered Carbon. Enos starred alongside Peter Krause in the ABC legal dramedy The Catch, which wrapped up a two-season run last year, and is set to play the Horseman of War in Amazon’s Neil Gaiman adaptation Good Omens.