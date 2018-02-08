House of Cards: Cody Fern Joins Final Season as Series Regular

House of Cards is dealing in Cody Fern after all.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story up-and-comer — who, per sources, was originally eyed to play a new love interest for now-former leading man Kevin Spacey — is joining the Netflix drama’s sixth and final season in a modified series-regular role, TVLine has learned.

A Netflix rep confirmed Fern’s casting, but declined to offer details on his character.

In December, Netflix announced that it was forging ahead with Season 6 sans Spacey after the actor was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people, including a handful of his former House of Cards colleagues. In addition to Robin Wright, returning cast members include Michael Kelly (Doug), Jayne Atkinson (Catherine), Boris McGiver (Tom), Derek Cecil (Seth), Patricia Clarkson (Jane), Campbell Scott (Mark) and Constance Zimmer (Janine).

Production on House of Cards‘ eight-episode farewell season is currently underway in Baltimore.