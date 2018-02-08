The Joel McHale Show Announces First Guests, Mini Community Reunion

Joel McHale has lined up the first guests for his new Netflix series, and the Greendale gang is well represented.

Community vets Alison Brie and Jim Rash will reunite with their former costar during the series premiere of The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale (releasing Sunday, Feb. 18). The guest list also includes Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Mike Colter (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Paul Reiser (Stranger Things) and Jodie Sweetin (Fuller House).

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale is being billed as a weekly topical series featuring celebrity guests, comedy sketches and viral videos. So yeah, it’s pretty much The Soup. Newly released key art teases as much, with a tagline that reads, “Same old green screen. Brand new content.” (No word yet if he’ll still be talking about chicks, man.)

Like McHale, Brie and Rash made the leap from Yahoo Screen to Netflix following Community‘s six-season run. Brie currently stars on the ladies wrestling comedy GLOW, while Rash hosts the Stranger Things after-show Beyond Stranger Things. Brie shared what appear to be photos from the pre-taped Greendale reunion on Instagram:

Press PLAY on the NSFW teaser above to see McHale back in front of a green screen