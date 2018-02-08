Ratings: Big Brother Gets Boost With Celeb Edition, Riverdale at Season Low

The first-ever celebrity-ish edition of CBS’ Big Brother launched on Wednesday night with 7.3 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating, rising 24 percent and a tenth from the typically summertime franchise’s most recent opener to deliver largest premiere audience since July 2011.

Leading out of that, an Amazing Race double pump did 5.4 mil/1.2 (down a tick from last week) and then 4.6 mil/1.0.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Leading out of an Inside Out encore, Match Game (2.56 mil/0.6) ticked down to its third-smallest audience ever while tying its all-time demo low.

NBC | The Blacklist (6.4 mil/1.0) and Chicago PD (7.2 mil/1.2) were steady in the demo, while the latter rose to its largest audience in nearly two years. A doubly eventful SVU (6.6 mil/1.3) rose 21 percent and a tenth.

RELATEDSVU Star Raúl Esparza Exits Series

THE CW | Riverdale (1.29 mil/0.4) ticked down to hit and match season lows; Dynasty (660K/0.2) was flat.

FOX | The X-Files (3.8 mil/0.9) stabilized after a few weeks of declines, while 9-1-1 (6.6 mil/1.7) ticked up.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.