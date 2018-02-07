The Rookie: Afton Williamson Cast as Nathan Fillion's New Partner in Crime

Nathan Fillion‘s new TV castle continues to take shape. Afton Williamson (HBO’s The Night Of, Cinemax’s Banshee) has booked a series-regular role on The Rookie, ABC’s straight-to-series crime dramedy starring Fillion as a nascent cop.

According to Deadline, Williamson will play Talia Bishop, a newly promoted training officer who is assigned to work alongside Fillion’s 40-year-old LAPD rookie. As TVLine previously reported, The Rookie is also on the prowl for an actress to play Fillion’s love interest. The character, Lucy Benitez, is described as a Latina rookie in her mid-20s who is intelligent, confident, tough and compassionate.

The Rookie ensemble also includes Eric Winter (Rosewood, Secrets & Lies) as overbearing training officer Tim Bradford.

Fillion’s onetime Castle EP Alexi Hawley will serve as Rookie‘s showrunner.