Kim Possible Live-Action Movie in Development at Disney Channel

Disney Channel is resurrecting one of its most iconic female characters — just as soon as she checks her beeper and returns the call.

A live-action movie based on the animated series Kim Possible is in the works, TVLine has learned. Casting for all roles — including the title character, a high school student who juggles cheerleading and crimefighting — is currently underway.

Original series creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley are penning the script, along with Josh Cagan (The DUFF). McCorkle, Schooley and Zanne Devine (I, Tonya) will executive-produce.

Kim Possible ran on Disney Channel for 87 episodes from 2002 to 2007, additionally spawning two made-for-TV movies — 2003’s Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time and 2005’s Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama.

Christy Carlson Romano (Even Stevens) voiced the title character, Will Friedle (Girl Meets World) voiced sidekick Ron Stoppable, Nancy Cartwright (The Simpsons) voiced naked mole rat Rufus, Tahj Mowry (Baby Daddy) voiced tech genius Wade Load, John DiMaggio (Adventure Time) voiced the villainous Dr. Drakken, and Nicole Sullivan (Disjointed) voiced Kim’s arch-rival Shego.

In other Disney Channel Original Movie news, the network will premiere its new music-and-dance movie ZOMBIES on Friday, Feb. 16 (8/7c). The film stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly (American Housewife).

Your thoughts on Kim Possible finally getting the live-action movie treatment? Drop ’em in a comment below while you enjoy the original series’ theme song, sung by none other than Christina Milian.