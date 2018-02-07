Ratings: Kevin (Probably) Goes Low, Chicago Med Eyes Season High

ABC’s Kevin (Probably) Saves the World this Tuesday delivered 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking down from its last fresh outing to mark series lows.

On the sitcom front, The Middle (5.6 mil/1.2) slipped two tenths, while Fresh Off the Boat (3.9 mil/0.9) and black-ish (3.7 mil/1.0) were steady.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (7.7 mil/1.9) ticked up with its freshman finale. This is Us‘ first episode since its Super Bowl showcase (10.1 mil/2.7) and Chicago Med (7.4 mil/1.5) each rose two tenths, with the latter tying its season high.

THE CW | The Flash (2.26 mil/0.8) dipped a tenth from its State of the Union night episode, while Black Lightning (1.9 mil/0.6) slipped two tenths.

FOX | Lethal Weapon (4.4 mil/1.1) dipped, while LA to Vegas (2.5 mil/0.8) and The Mick (2 mil/0.7) were steady.

CBS | NCIS (13.6 mil/1.4) and New Orleans (8.2 mil/0.9) each dipped a tenth, with the latter tying its series low. Bull (10.7 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.