Jersey Shore Family Vacation Gets April Premiere Date — Watch First Teaser

Just when you thought Miami had been through enough — what with Dexter running around, plus all those hurricanes — along comes the Jersey Shore gang to remind us things can always get worse.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation, in which seven of the show’s original cast members — Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — spread the gospel of GTL in Miami, will premiere on Thursday, April 5 at 8/7c on MTV.

And Family Vacation is getting a global premiere, which means MTV will debut the series on that same day on networks across nearly 180 countries.

Hit PLAY on the show’s first teaser trailer below — featuring a few blink-and-you-missed-them shots of the Jersey Shore crew back in action — then drop a comment with your thoughts below.