Scott Speedman Books Grey's Anatomy Stint — But Who Is He Playing?

The condition of Scott Speedman‘s ailing Animal Kingdom character has just been downgraded to critical, and here’s why: The Felicity vet has been cast on Grey’s Anatomy in a top-secret Season 14 role, TVLine has learned.

The length of Speedman’s Grey’s commitment is also being kept under wraps, although we hear he will be credited as a guest star. An ABC rep declined to comment.

The news will no doubt raise questions about the actor’s involvement in the upcoming third season of TNT’s Animal Kingdom, particularly since his alter ego, Baz Blackwell, was last seen clinging to life in the Season 2 finale.

As previously reported, Grey’s leading lady Ellen Pompeo recently inked a blockbuster two-year contract extension which all but guarantees the venerable drama will be around through at least Season 16 (and thus surpass ER as the longest-running medical drama in TV history).