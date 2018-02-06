Queer Eye for the Straight Guy‘s Fab Five just became a Fab Nine.

Ahead of Netflix’s revival of the reality series, the streaming service released a nostalgia-driven video in which Queer Eye‘s new Fab Five gets some hosting advice from the original quintet. (Well, quartet. Food and wine expert Ted Allen is absent, presumably filming his zillionth episode of Chopped.)

In the video above, newbies Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France discuss Queer Eye‘s cultural impact, among other things, with series vets Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez.

“When we were growing up, we really didn’t have anyone on television to look up to and say, ‘These are queer people, and I can relate to that,'” Douglas says. “For the generation of kids that grew up watching Queer Eye, that was the first time they could look to a television set in their home and see five gay guys that were just being themselves.”

Queer Eye‘s eight-episode reboot lands on Netflix Wednesday, Feb. 7. Watch the video above, then hit the comments and tell us: Will you give the new episodes a try?