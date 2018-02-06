Ratings: Lucifer Rises, Scorpion Ties Low, The Wall Finale Hits High Note

Fox’s Lucifer this Monday drew 3.73 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, rising two tenths in the demo to its second-best number of the season, while ticking up to its third-largest audience.

Leading out of that, The Resident (4.8 mil/1.0) stabilized and in fact ticked up a tenth with Episode 4.

Elsewhere….

ABC | The Bachelor (6.8 mil/1.8) ticked up, while The Good Doctor (9.5 mil/1.7) was its rock-steady self.

THE CW | Supergirl (2.12 mil/0.6) was steady, while a pair of Whose Line reruns (1 mil/0.3) did a tenth better than Valor‘s week-ago finale.

NBC | The Wall (6.7 mil/1.5) and Better Late Than Never (5.3 mil/1.1) wrapped their seasons with demo highs. An Olympics preview special did 2.6 mil/0.6.

CBS | Kevin Can Wait (6.9 mil/1.2) and Superior Donuts (5.6 mil/1.0) were steady, while Man With a Plan (6.4 mil/1.0) and 9JKL‘s finale (4.9 mil/0.8) ticked down. Scorpion (5.5 mil/0.7) slipped two tenths to tie its all-time demo low.

