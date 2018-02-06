TVLine Items: Legion Season 2 Date, Seinfeld Vet Visits Sheldon and More

Legion will return to FX with its second season on Tuesday, April 3 at 10/9c.

Based on the Marvel comic and created by Fargo‘s Noah Hawley, Legion follows David Haller (Dan Stevens) as he discovers his hidden powers. Hawley hinted to TVLine back in July that David is still on his journey of self-discovery as the second season opens.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Seinfeld‘s Jason Alexander will guest-star on Episode 16 of CBS’ Young Sheldon as Mr. Lundy, a drama teacher at Medford High, Variety reports.

* Saturday Night Live’s Leslie Jones will guest-star as ABC’s Kevin (Probably) Saves the World as Cindy, Yvette’s replacement angel when she faces hardship, THR.com reports.

* Season 3 of Mr. Beans The Animated Series, again starring the voice of Rowan Atkinson, is now in production, to air on Turner’s Boomerang network in 2019.

* The 48 Hours special “Natalie Wood: Death in Dark Water” on Saturday night delivered the CBS newsmagazine’s largest audience — 5.3 million total viewers — since April 2016.

* Freeform’s The Bold Type, OWN’s Queen Sugar and Love Is ___, Comedy Central’s Drunk History and Paramount Network’s American Woman (starring Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari) are among the series holding screenings and panel Q&As at this year’s ATX Television Festival, to be held June 7-10 in Austin, Texas. For details on the festival, visit their website.

* Watch a trailer for the Netflix coming-of-age series Everything Sucks!, premiering Friday, Feb. 16: