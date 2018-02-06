Kevin Hart to Star in Fox Animated Comedy Lil Kev, Based on His Childhood

Kevin Hart is getting animated. (Well, even more so than usual.)
The actor/comedian will star in and executive-produce an animated Fox sitcom based on his childhood, according to our sister site Deadline. Fox has ordered a pilot presentation for Lil Kev, which follows a highly imaginative 12-year-old boy as he navigates the streets of North Philadelphia with the help of “his strong, quick-tempered mother, drug-addicted father, pessimistic older brother, ex-con uncle and wise-ass talking dog.”
Along with Hart, Lil Kev will feature the voices of Wanda Sykes (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Deon Cole (black-ish), Gerald “Slink” Johnson (Black Jesus) and stand-up comic Keith Robinson. The pilot will be penned by Michael Price (The Simpsons, F Is for Family) and Matt Claybrooks (Everybody Hates Chris).
This news signals a fresh push at Fox to find a new animated comedy to add to its Sunday-night block of The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers. The network’s new entertainment president Michael Thorn calls it “a huge priority,” adding that animation is “such a strong part of our brand… We’re the only ones who do it in broadcast, and I think we should continue to own that space.”