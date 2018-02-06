The Good Fight Season 2 Trailer Touts Audra McDonald, Strange Bedfellows, Warns 'Death Is Everywhere'

Shakespeare’s “Kill all the lawyers!” is a theme in the Season 2 trailer for CBS All Access’ The Good Fight, which in part teases a storyline in which local litigators are being offed one by one.

Front-and-center in the uncensored trailer, meanwhile, is new cast member Audra McDonald, who is reprising her Good Wife role of Liz Reddick-Lawrence — aka Adrian Boseman’s estranged ex-wife. So of course she is surreptitiously invited by others to join his firm.

Guest stars on display include Gary Cole and Jane Lynch, returning as Kurt McVeigh and Madeline Starkey, while new recurring player Tim Matheson (The West Wing) can be spotted in the aftermath of bedding [Spoiler]. We also get perhaps a last (?) look at Barbara Kolstad, seeing as Erica Tazel is not returning as a series regular.

The Good Fight‘s bigger, 13-episode sophomore run kicks off Sunday, March 4. Read a synopsis and check out new key art below.

“In Season 2 of The Good Fight, the world is going insane, and the Chicago murder rate is on the rise. Amidst the insanity, Diane, Lucca, Maia and the rest of the firm find themselves under psychological assault when a client at another firm kills his lawyer for overcharging. After a copycat murder, the firm begins to look at its own clients suspiciously. Meanwhile, Diane battles with a new partner, Liz Reddick-Lawrence (new series regular Audra McDonald); Maia becomes tougher after her parents’ scandal puts her on trial; and Lucca is brought back into Colin’s orbit.”