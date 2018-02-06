The Flash Recap: Things Just Got Really Weird, But in a Most Wonderful Way

I am a relieved man, here this week to hail The Flash whereas last time around I had to heckle it.

This week’s episode was set in motion by Amunet’s latest bit of “window shopping” at Iron Heights’ off-book meta wing, where she eventually decided to “take them all” — as in Barry, unlucky Becky, shrinker Bert, techy Kilg%re and… whatever Mina is.

Warden Wolfe’s plan to sell off the quintet is picked up on by mind-reading Cecile, leading Team Flash to puzzle over how to stop the transaction. Luckily, Ralph has just discovered that if he thinks real, real hard about someone, he can shape-shift into a lookalike (voice, complexion and all!). And after a couple of failed tries, he is coached by Cisco into successfully taking the shape of Wolfe.

Alas, though Ralph is able to keep up appearances long enough to tough-talk his way past Norvok, he shape starts to sag once face to face with Amunet, as he tried to call off the deal. Ralph escaped unscathed, tgough the failure — coupled with some hurtful words from a former associate, Earl Cox — landed him in quite a funk.

Barry, meanwhile, used some batteries (pinched from a maintenance man), a water bottle and a few other things to MacGyver an acid that ate through the meta cells’ locks, as well as the bolts to a tunnel entrance. Alas, once they emerged from the prison they were met by the real Warden Wolfe, who was more than happy to clue in the other metas to Mr. Allen’s superhero identity, triggering a feeding frenzy. Becky, though, defended Barry, taking to heart his advice from earlier to let her actions, not her powers, define who she is. Her intervention spawned an amusing, unlucky sequence of events that effectively subdued Kilg%re, Bert et al.

Alas, Barry’s woes were far from over, as DeVoe then swooped in on his freshly upgraded chair, which spat out tentacles that clamped onto each meta’s head and drained their (as well as Wolfe’s) life force, all while a distressed Marlize observed from their lair. Barry raced to save Becky, but he was too late — though DeVoe’s purpose with her was not to kill, but assume her form. DeVoe/Becky then whooshed away, just as Cisco and Killer Frost breached onto the scene. Barry insisted in staying behind bars, though it would not be for much longer.

No, there would be a wonderful twist in Barry’s murder trial. Cecile went to appeal the judge’s ruling, ostensibly promising new evidence that she did not have. But just as the judge went to deny the motion, who rolls through the door to interrupt but… Clifford DeVoe! Well, Ralph in the form of the original DeVoe. He goes on to tell the judge that he is as confused as anyone by the case of mistaken identity/murder, and Marlize has no cause to object, so Barry is freed.

Back at the lair, DeVoe/Becky goes to toast their recent success, but Marlize — already a bit iffy on recent events — was downright off-put by the prison skirmish, including the needless killing of the warden. But DeVoe, already irked by how his wife used a favorite song of theirs to obstruct his mind reading, smooths things over by drugging her champagne with some of Amunet’s “love drug.”

Barry meanwhile celebrated his freedom at the Wests, until something dawned on him: DeVoe could have harnessed the power of all metas, yet only zeroed in on the bus passengers, And Team Flash knows quite well one of those newly created metas — cue Hero of the Day Ralph’s suddenly bittersweet arrival.

