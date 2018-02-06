Grimm's David Giuntoli to Star in ABC Drama Pilot A Million Little Things

David Giuntoli‘s next TV project sounds a bit grim.

The actor — who starred as Detective Nick Burkhardt on NBC’s Grimm — has landed a lead role in ABC’s hourlong dramedy pilot A Million Little Things, our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series follows a group of friends who are all stuck in their lives. When one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake up call the others need to finally start living. Giuntoli will play Eddie, a music teacher and stay-at-home dad who used to front a local band. Although he loves being a father, Eddie — whose marriage is in trouble — wonders what his life would have been like had he made different choices.

The pilot was penned by DJ Nash (Growing Up Fisher, ‘Til Death), who will executive-produce alongside Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Giuntoli’s six-season run on Grimm came to an end in early 2017. He was then cast in the CBS drama pilot Mission Control, which did not go to series. His earlier TV credits include The Deep End, Eli Stone and Privileged.