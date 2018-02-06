Alec Baldwin Exits ABC Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin‘s sitcom comeback has hit a speed bump.

The 30 Rock alum and current Match Game host — who was slated to star in an untitled ABC family comedy co-created by Kenya Barris (black-ish) — will not be appearing in the project after all, TVLine has confirmed. Baldwin will, however, stay on as an exec producer.

Last December, ABC handed a straight-to-series order to the multi-cam comedy, which also counts Julie Bean (grown-ish) as an EP. The show follows an opinionated former TV star who moves in with his liberal daughter, her girlfriend and their child.

An ABC rep declined to comment.