Wynonna Earp: Reign's Megan Follows Cast as Mom — First Look at Season 3

Reign‘s Megan Follows has joined Syfy’s Wynonna Earp in the plum, recurring role of the title character’s “resurrected” mother, TVLine has learned.

Believed dead all this time, Michelle was revealed to in fact be alive, seen from the back as Wynonna approached her during the final moments of Season 2.

“Fine, you were right. Bulshar’s back,” Wynonna said to the unseen woman. “Now what do we do about it… Momma?”

Previewing Michelle’s introducing, showrunner Emily Andras previoulsy told TVLine, “Wrapped in a blanket, sitting in the middle of the wilderness staring out at a river… it’s safe to say she’s a bit broken — but in traditional Wynonna Earp fashion, hopefully broken in the most badass way possible.” And as for the mother/daughter mission ahead, “It’s interesting that Momma Michelle has filled Wynonna’s head in the past with ideas about Bulshar, so we’ll have to find out what they are.”

In a new statement, Andreas said of the casting, “Megan Follows is one of Canada’s most beloved and versatile performers, and we are beyond thrilled to have her onboard for such an iconic role. Her ferocity and fearlessness will fit in fabulously with the rest of our phenomenal cast.”

In Season 3 of the supernatural drama (premiering later this year), Wynonna (played by Melanie Scrofano) — post-partum and back to her whiskey-soaked recklessness — becomes eager to destroy the Earp Curse and its originator, Bulshar.

In addition to her run as Reign‘s Queen Catherine de Medici, Follows’ previous TV credits include CBC’s Heartland, the miniseries World Without End, CBS’ Second Chances and, of course, the title role in the 1985 miniseries Anne of Green Gables.

