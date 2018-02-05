TVLine Items: Tim Matheson Joins Good Fight, Sabrina Gets BFF and More

Tim Matheson has booked a recurring role in CBS All Access’ The Good Fight.

According to our sister site Variety, Matheson (The West Wing) will play a bartender that befriends Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski). He is set to appear early in the second season, which starts streaming Sunday, March 4.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Jaz Sinclair (The Vampire Diaries) has been cast opposite Kiernan Shipka in the untitled, Sabrina-centric Riverdale spinoff series, THR.com reports. Sinclair will play Rosalind Walker, Sabrina’s best friend and classmate at Baxter High School, on the Netflix drama.

* Drew and Jonathan Scott, aka “The Property Brothers”, renewed their contract with HGTV, keeping them on the air for at least a few more years, as reported by THR.com.

* Dwayne Johnson will host and executive-produce The Titan Games, a new NBC competition series in which competitors go up against “Titans” on a course meant to test their physical strength and mental endurance. Watch a promo below:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?