Ben Platt-Led Comedy The Politician From Ryan Murphy Lands at Netflix

Netflix is expanding its burgeoning relationship with Ryan Murphy. The streamer has handed a two-season, straight-to-series to the Murphy-produced series to The Politician, an hourlong comedy starring Tony winner Ben Platt.

According to Deadline, which first broke the news, Oscar winners Barbra Streisand and Gwyneth Paltrow are in talks to co-star in the project, which counts longtime Murphy collaborators Brad Falchuk as Ian Brennan writers/EPs. A Netflix rep had no comment on the Deadline report.

This marks Murphy’s second collaboration with Netflix, joining the Nurse Ratched prequel series starring Sarah Paulson that was announced in September.

The Politician centers on a wealthy, politically driven Santa Barbarian played by Platt, with each revolving around a different political race the character is involved in, per Deadline. Murphy will direct the first episode. Production is slated to begin this summer.