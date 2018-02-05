Ratings: Super Bowl Dips, This Is Us Eyes 6-Year High for Post-Game Show

The numbers for this year’s Super Bowl were a little less super than last year’s.

NBC’s broadcast of Super Bowl LII on Sunday scored a 47.4 in the overnight household ratings, per The Programing Insider, down 3 percent from the preliminary numbers for last year’s Patriots/Falcons overtime match-up and marking an eight-year low (when Saints/Colts scored a 45).

Said differently, this year’s Super Bowl ranks No. 9 overall and No. 3 among those NBC has hosted. It was also up 9 percent from the previous Patriots/Eagles championship, in 2005.

Last year’s Super Bowl went on to report 111.3 million total viewers, ranking among the four most watched TV programs in history.

Leading out of the Big Game, This Is Us delivered a 16.2 household overnight rating, up 59 percent from last year’s 24: Legacy launch to represent the best post-Super Bowl performance since The Voice followed Giants/Patriots in 2012. The Voice went on to report 37.6 million viewers.