Meghan Markle to Be Played by Midnight, Texas Star in Lifetime Movie

When Lifetime went about casting its latest modern, magical romance, it decided to go with someone who knows a thing or two about magic.

Midnight, Texas witch extraordinaire Parisa Fitz-Henley has been tapped to play Suits star and future royal Meghan Markle in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, TVLine has learned. The TV movie will memorialize the couple’s relationship from their first blind date to their recent engagement. (The real-life pair is set to marry on May 19 at Windsor Castle.)

Prince Harry will be played by Murray Fraser (ITV’s The Loch, Victoria).

Fitz-Henley’s other TV gigs include playing Reva on Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, as well as roles on The Girlfriend Experience, The Mysteries of Laura, Blue Bloods and Private Practice.

The cable network previously chronicled Harry’s brother, Prince William’s, budding relationship with Kate Middleton in 2011’s William & Kate: The Movie, starring Nico Evers-Swindell (Grimm) and Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy) as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Production on Harry & Meghan is slated to start this week in Vancouver and Los Angeles, with an eye to a spring premiere.