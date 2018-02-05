Frasier's John Mahoney Dead at 77

Actor John Mahoney, most fondly remembered for playing Frasier‘s Martin Crane for 10 years on NBC, died Sunday in Chicago, TMZ reports. He was 77.

Prior to his illustrious Frasier run, which earned him two Golden Globe nominations and two Primetime Emmy nominations, the British actor guested on myriad TV series including Chicago Story, Cheers (though not as Frasier’s “dead” dad but playing a jingle writer named Sy), Becker and 3rd Rock From the Sun. He also costarred on the 1990 ABC drama H.E.L.P. and the 1992 CBS medical drama The Human Factor.

Since Frasier wrapped, he had appeared on series such as ER, In Treatment (in a recurring role), Burn Notice and a half-dozen episodes of Hot in Cleveland. Most recently, he guested in a 2015 episode of the ITV drama Foyle’s War.

