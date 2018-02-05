Conan the Barbarian TV Series in Development at Amazon

Twenty years after his last appearance on television, Conan the Barbarian may soon ride again.

Amazon is developing the live-action drama series Conan, based on Robert E. Howard’s original books about the fantasy icon, our sister site Deadline reports. This new adaptation will reportedly stick more closely to Howard’s books, telling the story of a tribal warrior who “wanders the mysterious and treacherous world of civilization where he searches for purpose in a place that rejects him as a mindless savage.”

Conan has already appeared on screens both big and small in a number of forms, most famously in the films Conan the Barbarian (1982) and Conan the Destroyer (1984), both of which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. Conan briefly returned to theaters in 2011, with Game of Thrones‘ Jason Momoa taking on the title role — though it’s widely agreed that it’s best not to speak of that.

Conan has also enjoyed a healthy television life, with two animated series — Conan the Barbarian (1992–1994), followed by the spinoff Conan and the Young Warriors (1994) — as well as the live-action series Conan the Adventurer (1997–1998), which starred bodybuilder Ralf Moeller.

Ryan Condal (Colony), Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) and Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale) make up the new Conan‘s creative team, alongside Pathfinder Media and Endeavor Content.

