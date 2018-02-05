Arrow Casts Helix's Kyra Zagorsky as League of Assassins Alum With Agenda

Someone is out to protect the late Malcolm Merlyn’s legacy — and will lock horns with anyone who stands in her path.

TVLine has learned exclusively that The CW’s Arrow has cast former Helix scientist Kyra Zagorsky in the role of Athena, a former member of the League of Assassins.

Bearing a scar across her face as an example of her fearlessness and determination, Athena aims to maintain the legacy of Malcolm Merlyn, her fallen commander — and thus sees anyone who was once associated with him as a potential threat.

Zagorsky’s casting comes not long after it was reported that Katrina Law is heading back to the CW series as Nyssa Al Ghul, when the former League of Assassins leader resurfaces in Star City “to warn of an impending danger that will threaten everything we know and love.”

In addition to her stint as Helix‘s Dr. Julia Walker and an upcoming recurring role on The 100, Zagorsky’s TV credits Continuum, Travelers, and episodes of Supernatural and Falling Skies.

The CW’s Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c.

