Ratings: Jane the Virgin Ticks Up, Taken Slips to New Lows, Five-0 Tops Night

Jane the Virgin this Friday whipped up 670,000 total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, holding steady in audience week-to-week while ticking up a tenth in the demo.

Opening The CW’s night, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (660K/0.2) was steady.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Blindspot (3.3 mil/0.6) was steady, while Taken (2.5 mil/0.4) dropped 20 percent to new series lows.

CBS | MacGyver (7.2 mil/0.9) dipped, while a steady Hawaii Five-0 (8.5 mil/1.0) and Blue Bloods (9.2 mil/0.9) respectively led the night in the demo and in total audience.

ABC | Child Support (3.9 mil/0.7) and Agents of SHIELD (2.2 mil/0.6) were steady.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (3.3 mil/0.9) was flat with its finale.

