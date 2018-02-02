L.A. Confidential Adaptation Leads CBS' Four New Drama Pilot Orders

Yes, yet another ’90s favorite is getting turned into a new TV pilot. (But hey, at least it’s not an old TV show this time.)

CBS has ordered a quartet of new drama pilots for the 2018-19 TV season, TVLine has learned, led by L.A. Confidential, a new take on the James Ellroy detective novel that inspired the Oscar-winning 1997 film. Jordan Harper (Gotham, The Mentalist) will pen the pilot and serve as an executive producer on the project, should it go to series.

Like the novel and film, L.A. Confidential is a crime drama set in 1950s Los Angeles, but CBS promises that the story gets “a thoroughly 2018 treatment in terms of tone, music and style.” The plot centers on a trio of homicide detectives, a woman reporter and an aspiring actress whose paths cross “while the detectives pursue a sadistic serial killer among the secrets and lies of gritty, glamorous 1950s Los Angeles,” per the official description.

CBS also ordered pilots for three more dramas, including: Red Line, a racially charged cop show about a white policeman accidentally killing a black doctor, executive-produced by Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti; Main Justice, a legal thriller from uber-producer Jerry Bruckheimer that’s based on the life of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder; and The Code, a military drama about U.S. Marine Corps attorneys from Limitless creator Craig Sweeny.