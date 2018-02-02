K.C. Undercover Series Finale Video: Zendaya & Co. Tease The Mask's Reveal

Friday’s K.C. Undercover series finale (Disney Channel, 9/8c) promises to send the Cooper family on its most revealing mission yet — but don’t take our word for it.

RELATEDLiv and Maddie Series Finale Reveals Why Everyone Talks to the Camera

“I was shocked when I found out some things about the finale — and a little heartbroken, I’m not going to lie,” series star Zendaya says in TVLine’s exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek, which also offers a hint about the identity of The Mask.

Adds co-star Veronica Dunne, “I’m just excited for fans to see how the whole show is going to end.” (Aren’t we all.)

In addition to previewing the show’s big send-off, the cast — including Kamil McFadden and Kadeem Hardison — look back on their favorite moments from the show’s 75-episode catalogue, including some of their personal favorite guest stars.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your hopes for K.C. Undercover‘s final episode below.