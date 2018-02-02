Ratings: Scandal Eyes Season Highs, Good Place Steady With Finale

ABC’s Scandal this Thursday drew 5.6 million total viewers and a 1.4 rating, ticking up on both counts to mark its largest audience since March 16, 2017 and tie its farewell season high in the demo.

Bookending the ending drama, Grey’s Anatomy (8.85 mil/2.3) hit another one-year audience high while steady in the demo; HTGAWM (3.7 mil/1.0) was steady.

RELATED Read Recaps for Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and HTGAWM

Elsewhere….

CBS | The Big Bang Theory (14.5 mil/2.8) and Young Sheldon (12.9 mil/2.3) each dipped just a tenth, while Mom (9.2 mil/1.6), Life in Pieces (7.1 mil/1.2) and SWAT (6.2 mil/1.0)w ere steady.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.69 mil/0.6) was steady in the demo, but dipped to its lowest non-Thanksgiving audience of the season. Arrow (1.24/0.4) was steady in the demo, but dipped to its lowest non-Thanksgiving audience ever.

NBC | The Good Place (3.2 mil/1.1) was steady in the demo with its sophomore finale. Superstore (3.5 mil/1.1), Will & Grace (4.1 mil/1.2) and Chicago Fire (5.6 mil/1.0) each dipped a tenth, while A.P. Bio sneak previewed to 3.2 mil/0.9 versus Great News‘ 3 mil/0.7 Season 2 average.

FOX | The Four (3.4 mil/1.1) dipped.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.