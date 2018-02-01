Ratings: The X-Files Dips to New Lows

Fox’s The X-Files this Wednesday drew 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to mark new season lows.

Leading out of that, 9-1-1 (6.1 mil/1.6) was steady.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Amazing Race (6.5 mil/1.2) was steady, SEAL Team (6.6 mil/1.0) ticked down and Criminal Minds (5.4 mil/1.0) improved on last week’s series lows.

THE CW | Riverdale (1.4 mil/0.5) and Dynasty (640K/0.2) were steady.

NBC | The Blacklist (6.2 mil/1.1) was steady, while SVU (5.6 mil/1.3) and Chicago PD (6.7 mil/1.2) were down one and two tenths, respectively.

ABC | Capping a night of reruns, Match Game (2.9 mil/0.7) hit season lows.

