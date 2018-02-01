Former First Lady Michelle Obama appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, marking her first talk show appearance since leaving the White House in 2017. During the interview, DeGeneres prompted her very special guest to weigh in on the current political climate — which she managed to do without calling out President Donald Trump by name.

“People are afraid, but then there are people who feel good about the direction of the country,” Obama said. “That’s what makes this country complicated, because it’s made up of so many different people from different backgrounds. We are this mosh pit of society, and sometimes there’s a rub.

“The thing that I learned in the eight years that I was in the White House was that what we do every day in our lives — the good things that we do every day, and we know we do it… we show empathy, we care for each other, we do have a lot in common — that’s what it means to lead with hope and not fear, and that’s all we have is hope,” she continued. “So I would just encourage… the country to do the things we do every day: to love each other, to take care of each other… Let’s just keep living our lives like that every single day, and forget what they’re saying in Washington. That’s not necessarily who we are.”

Press PLAY on the video above to hear Michelle Obama’s hopeful message in full, then scroll down to watch the rest of the interview.