The Young and the Restless Actress Melissa Claire Egan to Exit CBS Soap

Melissa Claire Egan is putting Genoa City in her rearview mirror.

The actress is leaving CBS’ The Young and the Restless after six years on the soap opera, she announced Wednesday.

“I love the show (and this genre) so very much, and am so grateful to this amazing crew and cast, especially my beyond wonderful [co-star] Josh Morrow,” she wrote on Twitter.

Egan joined the daytime drama’s cast as Chelsea Lawson in 2011. She previously played Annie on All My Children; her other TV credits include Bones and Men at Work.

TVLine has reached out to Y&R for comment. No word yet on whether the role of Chelsea will be recast.