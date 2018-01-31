The Originals: What to Expect From Klaus and Caroline in Season 5

It’s been more than four years since Klaus Mikaelson and Caroline Forbes have appeared together on screen — not counting that Vampire Diaries phone call, of course — so fans are understandably eager for the duo’s reunion in the upcoming final season of The Originals.

But just how eager should they be? TVLine went to showrunner Julie Plec for the answer:

“I think what people can expect and count on is a nice thread of Caroline as a guiding counselor to Klaus in terms of fatherhood,” Plec teases. “She’s a mother, she lost her husband and she knows [Klaus] very well — better than some of the people in New Orleans. She understands the desire he has to be a good person in the name of his daughter, and she’s very quick to recognize that he’s not doing a very good job. She’s a friend, she’s a support system and she calls him on his s–t.”

As for a return to the pair’s romantic roots, Plec acknowledges, “Of course there’s still that electricity between them. That’s always going to exist. No promises of where that goes, but it’s nice to see again.”

Granted, there’s a lot more than just the thought of “Klaroline” to look forward to in The Originals‘ final season. As previously reported, we’ll meet a slew of new characters, including a ’20s-era vampire named Greta (played by Containment‘s Nadine Lewington), an older vampire named Antoinette (played by Once Upon a Time‘s Jaime Murray), a flirty Irish chef named Declan (played by Reign‘s Torrance Coombs) and a charming young male vampire named Roman (played by Descendants‘ Jedediah Goodacre).

The Originals returns with new episodes on Friday, April 20 at 9/8c on The CW. Drop a comment with your hopes below.