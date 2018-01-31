The Four: Charlie Walk Reportedly Fired Over Sexual Harassment Claims

The Four: Battle for Stardom could be down a judge when the Fox reality singing competition airs its live finale on Feb. 8. The network is reportedly axing Charlie Walk amid a series of sexual harassment allegations, according to our sister site Deadline — though a source tells TVLine that no decision has been made.

The decision reportedly came after Universal Music Group placed the Republic Records label head on leave, following a second woman alleging that he was inappropriate with her.

The first accusation came earlier this week, when Life Lab founder Tristan Coopersmith alleged that Walk regularly made lewd comments that made her feel “sick to my stomach” when the two worked together at Sony Music. In an open letter, she described an incident in which he cornered her at a party at his home, pushing her onto his bed. (“The bed you shared with your wife,” her letter reminded him.)

That would leave Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor as The Four‘s only judges. Your thoughts? Drop ’em in a comment below.