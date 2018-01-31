Survivor Season 36 Cast Photos: Find Out Who's Heading to Ghost Island

CBS on Wednesday revealed the 20 castaways competing in Survivor‘s upcoming 36th season — as well as the big, spooky twist that awaits them.

Split into two groups of 10, the contestants face the possibility of being sent to Ghost Island, a separate location haunted by “Survivor relics from the previous 35 seasons of the show.” It will be up to these 20 new contestants to “learn from the past mistakes of others and reverse the curse.” According to CBS, the island is “filled with real idols and advantages from previous seasons.”

THE "NAVITI" TRIBE (Purple)

THE “NAVITI” TRIBE (Purple)

Angela Perkins, 42

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Army Veteran

Chelsea Townsend, 24

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

EMT

Desiree Afuye, 21

Hometown: Newark, N.J.

Student

Kellyn Bechtold, 31

Hometown: North Manchester, Ind.

Career Counselor

Morgan Ricke, 29

Hometown: New Albany, Ind.

Marine Animal Trainer

Bradley Kleihege, 26

Hometown: Haslett, Mich.

Law Student

Chris Noble, 27

Hometown: Florida Keys, Fla.

Male Model

Domenick Abbate, 38

Hometown: Nesconset, N.Y.

Construction Supervisor

Sebastian Noel, 22

Hometown: Melbourne, Fla.

Fishing Guide

Wendell Holland, 33

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Furniture Designer

“MALOLO” TRIBE (Orange)

Jenna Bowman, 23

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Account Executive

Laurel Johnson, 29

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Financial Consultant

Libby Vincek, 24

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Social Media Strategist

Stephanie Gonzalez, 26

Hometown: Ocala, Fla. via Puerto Rico

Graphic Sales

Stephanie Johnson, 34

Hometown: Boise, Idaho

Yoga Instructor

Brendan Shapiro, 41

Hometown: Herndon, Va.

Physical Education Teacher

Donathan Hurley, 26

Hometown: Phelps, Ky.

Caretaker

Jacob Derwin, 22

Hometown: Merrick, N.Y.

Music Teacher

James Lim, 24

Hometown: Los Angeles

Business Analyst

Michael Yerger, 18

Hometown: Knoxville, Tenn.

Real Estate Agent

Survivor returns for Season 36 on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8/7c on CBS.