Survivor Season 36 Cast Photos: Find Out Who's Heading to Ghost Island

CBS on Wednesday revealed the 20 castaways competing in Survivor‘s upcoming 36th season — as well as the big, spooky twist that awaits them.
Split into two groups of 10, the contestants face the possibility of being sent to Ghost Island, a separate location haunted by “Survivor relics from the previous 35 seasons of the show.” It will be up to these 20 new contestants to “learn from the past mistakes of others and reverse the curse.” According to CBS, the island is “filled with real idols and advantages from previous seasons.”
Scroll down for a full list of the castaways — organized by tribe — then click into our gallery for a closer look.
THE “NAVITI” TRIBE (Purple)
Angela Perkins, 42
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Army Veteran
Chelsea Townsend, 24
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
EMT
Desiree Afuye, 21
Hometown: Newark, N.J.
Student
Kellyn Bechtold, 31
Hometown: North Manchester, Ind.
Career Counselor
Morgan Ricke, 29
Hometown: New Albany, Ind.
Marine Animal Trainer
Bradley Kleihege, 26
Hometown: Haslett, Mich.
Law Student
Chris Noble, 27
Hometown: Florida Keys, Fla.
Male Model
Domenick Abbate, 38
Hometown: Nesconset, N.Y.
Construction Supervisor
Sebastian Noel, 22
Hometown: Melbourne, Fla.
Fishing Guide
Wendell Holland, 33
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Furniture Designer
“MALOLO” TRIBE (Orange)
Jenna Bowman, 23
Hometown: Detroit, Mich.
Account Executive
Laurel Johnson, 29
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Financial Consultant
Libby Vincek, 24
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Social Media Strategist
Stephanie Gonzalez, 26
Hometown: Ocala, Fla. via Puerto Rico
Graphic Sales
Stephanie Johnson, 34
Hometown: Boise, Idaho
Yoga Instructor
Brendan Shapiro, 41
Hometown: Herndon, Va.
Physical Education Teacher
Donathan Hurley, 26
Hometown: Phelps, Ky.
Caretaker
Jacob Derwin, 22
Hometown: Merrick, N.Y.
Music Teacher
James Lim, 24
Hometown: Los Angeles
Business Analyst
Michael Yerger, 18
Hometown: Knoxville, Tenn.
Real Estate Agent
Survivor returns for Season 36 on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8/7c on CBS. Any initial thoughts on the new cast or the big twist(s)? Drop ’em in a comment below.