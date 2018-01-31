NCIS: New Orleans' Shalita Grant to Exit

A key cast member is leaving the Big Easy: Shalita Grant will exit CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans later this season, our sister site Variety is reporting.

Grant, who plays former ATF agent and current NCIS Special Agent Sonja Percy, has been a series regular on the NCIS spinoff for the past three seasons, after recurring on the show in Season 1. Her last episode on NCIS: NOLA is the 17th episode of Season 4, slated to air on April 3.

The departure is “amicable and mutually agreed upon” by Grant and the show, according to Variety‘s sources. “It’s just time for a change,” Grant’s manager Didi Rea said in a statement. “This is about moving on to the next great thing.” Grant’s other recent TV roles include Mercy Street, The Good Wife and Bones.

Zoey McLellan, who played Meredith Brody in NOLA‘s first two seasons, left the show “for creative reasons,” ahead of Season 3. To fill the void, Vanessa Ferlito joined the cast as a series regular, playing FBI prodigy Tammy Gregorio.

NCIS: New Orleans currently airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

Will you miss seeing Sonja Percy on NCIS: New Orleans? Make your voice heard in the comments.