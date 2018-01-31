Ratings: Trump's First State of the Union Down vs. 2017 Address

Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday night drew a decidedly smaller crowd than his year-ago address to a joint session of Congress.

Across ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, Trump’s SOTU amassed 19.8 million total viewers, down 16 percent from the preliminary, broadcast-only numbers for last year’s address. (Predecessor President Barack Obama’s numbers similarly dipped from his first address to a joint session of Congress vs. his first official SOTU; George W. Bush’s, coming four months after 9/11, did not.)

Trump’s 2017 address went on to report 47.7 million viewers across 11 total outlets, once cable audiences and PBS were included. The grand totals for Tuesday night’s SOTU will be available Wednesday afternoon.

Elsewhere on Tuesday:

THE CW | The Flash (2.57 mil/0.9) rose 21 and two tenths to its best numbers since “Crisis on Earth-X.” Pending adjustment due to SOTU preemption in two markets, Black Lightning (2.2 mil/0.8) is currently up 17 percent and two tenths, matching its premiere rating.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (7.7 mil/1.8) was steady.

ABC | A double dip of Fresh Off the Boat did 4.2 mil/1.0 and then 3.7 mil/1.0, on par with its previous episode.

