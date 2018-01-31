TVLine Items: Grey's Plots Transgender Arc, Roseanne Cast to 20/20 and More

Candis Cayne is set to appear in a multiple-episode arc on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cayne (The Magicians) will play a transgender patient that receives a vaginoplasty surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

“[The surgery] revolutionizes the making of a vagina, and we thought that was a really cool story,” Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff told the trade.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The cast of ABC’s Roseanne revival will appear on a corporately synergistic special edition of 20/20 on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 10/11c. Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and others from the cast of the sitcom, along with executive producers Whitney Cummings and Bruce Helford, will give viewers an idea of what to expect from the revival (premiering Tuesday, March 27).

RELATEDRoseanne Season 10 Photos

* Archie Panjabi’s Blindspot return is set for Friday, March 2, per TV Insider. After failing her NSA-FBI task force in the Project Sandstorm investigation, Panjabi’s Nas Kamal returns for a new investigation. “This is one of the most fun episodes of the season,” creator Martin Gero said.

* Tembi Locke (S.W.A.T.) will recur on CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles as Leigha Winters, an executive at an investment bank who takes over the company after the passing of the firm’s head, as reported by our sister site Deadline.

* Comedian Robert Klein will replace Alan Arkin as Grace’s father, Martin Adler, on NBC’s Will & Grace, according to TVGuide.com.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?