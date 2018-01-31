General Hospital Brings Back Sonny's Dad — Find Out Who's Playing Him

ABC’s General Hospital is bringing back a familiar character, with a new-but-familiar face.

Barney Miller vet Max Gail is taking on the role of Sonny Corinthos’ father, Mike Corbin, first airing Monday, Feb. 5 and sticking around for an extended arc, TVLine has learned. Get an exclusive first look above.

RELATEDGenie Francis Off Contract at General Hospital

Ron Hale (All the President’s Men) originally played Sonny’s estranged, gambling addict dad from 1995 until 2010, at which point Hale retired and Mike got checked into rehab.

In addition to his run as Barney Miller‘s Det. Stan “Wojo” Wojciehowicz — for which he earned two Emmy nominations — Gail’s TV credits include the CBS sitcom Normal Life, the teen hackers drama Whiz Kids, Days of Our Lives (as an old hippie named Merle), Gary Unmarried and Review. Most recently, he has guested on episodes of Hawaii Five-0 and Scorpion.

RELATEDJane Lynch Daytime Talk Show in Development for Fall

Are you curious to see “Wojo” take over as Mike? And what do you think will precipitate the return of Sonny’s father?