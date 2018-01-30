TVLine Items: Quinto Hosts In Search Of, Ex-FLOTUS Visits Ellen and More

Zachary Quinto is set to shepherd the History channel’s revival of In Search Of — the same docuseries that Leonard Nimoy famously hosted back in the 1970s.

The 10-episode series will follow in the footsteps of the original program, sharing investigations into mysteries and phenomena.

“I am so excited to be reimagining In Search Of and exploring new questions and phenomena with all of the advancements in science and technology from which we have benefited in the past 40 years since the original series first aired,” Quinto, who’s also an executive producer on the project, said in a statement. “In the spirit of my late dear friend Leonard Nimoy, we intend to honor and perpetuate his endless curiosity about the world – and universe – in which we live.”

Quinto of course previously succeeded Nimoy in the role of Spock, in the big screen’s Star Trek franchise reboot.

*Former First Lady Michelle Obama will appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday in her first post-White House television interview, according to our sister site Deadline.

*Jersey Shore creator SallyAnn Salsano has gotten the go-ahead from MTV on a new reality docuseries. Winter Break: Hunter Mountain will follow eight young adults as they live and ski together at the Catskills’ Hunter Mountain. The show will premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10:30/9:30c.

* Amazon has released a teaser for its upcoming Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan series, in which John Krasinski (The Office) plays the titular CIA operative (previously brought to life by Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and others). The spot makes its TV debut during Sunday’s Super Bowl: